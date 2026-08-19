Brahmanbaria expat who demanded whole goat dish marries another bride

The groom in Brahmanbaria whose wedding was called off earlier this week after he threw a tantrum over not getting a whole roasted goat at the feast has officially tied the knot elsewhere.

Junaid Mia, an expatriate in Japan from Niamatpur village in Kasba upazila, got married late Tuesday night at the home of his new bride's maternal uncle in the same village. Following the ceremony, the groom posted a wedding photo with his new bride, Jannatul Ferdous Akter, on his Facebook page, asking everyone for their blessings.