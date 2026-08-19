Brahmanbaria expat who demanded whole goat dish marries another bride
The groom in Brahmanbaria whose wedding was called off earlier this week after he threw a tantrum over not getting a whole roasted goat at the feast has officially tied the knot elsewhere.
Junaid Mia, an expatriate in Japan from Niamatpur village in Kasba upazila, got married late Tuesday night at the home of his new bride's maternal uncle in the same village. Following the ceremony, the groom posted a wedding photo with his new bride, Jannatul Ferdous Akter, on his Facebook page, asking everyone for their blessings.
Earlier, Junaid’s wedding to Rasheda Akter, daughter of Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan from Tolatola village in Akhaura was scheduled for Monday afternoon. When the groom’s family arrived at the bride's house, an argument broke out because a whole goat was not included in the wedding feast.
Offended by his behaviour, the bride’s family flatly refused to go through with the wedding and sent the groom's party packing, gifts and all.
The new bride, Jannatul Ferdous Akter, is the daughter of Zaher Mia from Nurpur village in Akhaura and a first-year undergraduate student at Syedabad Government College in Kasba. Her maternal uncle, Tajul Islam Sarkar, lives in the very same village as Junaid.
Parvez Rana, the groom's younger brother, told Prothom Alo that this time, it was the bride’s family who initiated contact. Following mutual discussions, the wedding was successfully solemnized at the uncle's home on Tuesday night.
According to Parvez, Junaid currently has leave until 30 August, but he plans to extend it. The marriage was finalized with a ‘denmohor’ of Tk 600,000.
Around 1:00 AM, Junaid shared a photo with his bride on Facebook, writing: "Alhamdulillah, putting an end to all speculation, the marriage has finally been solemnized. I express my gratitude to Almighty Allah and ask everyone to pray for a peaceful and happy married life for us."
Footage from the new wedding showed that the bride's family made sure to include goat meat in the feast, which Junaid and his party happily enjoyed.