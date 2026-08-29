Shooting with both hands, sleeping with an SMG: How a painter's assistant turned into a 'top criminal'

Three of Mobarak’s associates were also arrested. Police recovered three pistols, 23 rounds of pistol ammunition and four shotgun cartridges from them. During the arrest operation, Mobarak fired six rounds at police, who retaliated. Police said the pistol he used to fire at them had been looted from Kotwali police station in Chattogram after 5 August 2024. To evade arrest, he used to sleep with ultra-modern weapons like an SMG (submachine gun).

Chattogram District Superintendent of Police Md Masud Alam told Prothom Alo that Mobarak is a follower of fugitive criminal Sajjad Ali, also known as Boro Sajjad. Mobarak followed Sajjad’s instructions closely and was valued within Sajjad’s gang for his courage and proficiency with firearms. Mobarak can fire guns with both hands, the police official said.

Mobarak is the son of Md Lokman of Hachi Chowdhury Bari in Kanchannagar union of Fatikchhari. He has hardly any formal education. Although he can somehow write his name, he cannot read. He started working as a painter’s assistant. In 2014, he was accused of killing a man named Md Babu by slitting his throat in Fatikchhari. He has since been known as ‘Gola kata Mobarak’.