Petrol bombs thrown at Grameen Bank in Gazipur, signboard partially burnt

A petrol bomb attack was carried out late at night on a Grameen Bank branch in Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila. The incident took place around 2:00 am early on Sunday, at Bartoba Bazar in Maona Union.

Rehana Parvin, manager at the Maona branch of Grameen Bank, said their security guard was inside the bank at the time. At around 2:00 am, several people tried to force open the bank’s main gate. Suddenly, a loud explosion was heard. The security guard then saw 7-8 people running away from the scene.