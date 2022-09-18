Local News

ARSA guns down Rohingya man in Cox’s Bazar refugee camp: Police

Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar
A Rohingya man was shot dead by the members of Myanmar’s armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) in a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar early Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4:00am at the sub-block F of the Balukhali-8 refugee camp.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Jobaer, 26, son of Uzir Mia, a resident of sub-block F of the Balukhali-8 refugee camp.

Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the news.

Police said ARSA member shot Mohamamd Jobaer on his chest inside his shop in the early morning. Hearing the noise of firing, neighbours rushed to the spot and whisked off injured Jobaer to MSF Hospital where physician pronounced him dead.

OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali told Prothom Alo the body bore the bullet marks and it was sent to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.

Legal action are being taken on the matter, he added.

