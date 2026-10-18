QRS condemns Netrokona journalist’s murder, demands impartial probe

The Quick Response Support Team (QRS), a platform of journalists, civil society representatives and academics, has strongly condemned the killing of journalist Lutfuzzaman Alif Fakir in Netrokona, demanding a prompt, transparent and impartial investigation to hold both the perpetrators and masterminds accountable.

In a media statement, the QRS also called for an investigation into a previous attack on Alif Fakir and the reported security threats he faced, urging the authorities to determine whether appropriate measures had been taken to protect him.

Alif Fakir, Netrokona correspondent for the private internet protocol television (IPTV) channel Ruposhi Bangla, was shot dead in the Telanjia area of Durgapur on the night of 15 October, according to media reports.