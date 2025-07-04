Shah Poran orchestrated mob attack, shared assault video to avenge brother

Shah Poran recorded and circulated the disturbing video of the woman being brutally assaulted in Muradnagar, Cumilla, to take revenge on his elder brother, Fazar Ali, according to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The elite force described Shah Poran as one of the masterminds behind the mob attack. Fazar Ali had already been arrested earlier on charges of raping the same woman.

At a press briefing at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Friday, Lt. Col. HM Sajjad Hossain, commanding officer of RAB-11, also disclosed that Shah Poran was arrested by a RAB-11 team on Thursday night from Kabila Bazar area under Burichang police station in Cumilla.