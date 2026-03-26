33 children die in 11 days while waiting for ICU

Two-and-a-half-year-old Nusaiba was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) with critical injuries from a road accident. She needed to be placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Her name was 22nd on the waiting list for an ICU bed. But before her turn came, she died on 12 March. Four days later, ICU staff called to inform that her turn had arrived.

Nusaiba was the daughter of Sabuj Ali from Kathenga village in Chatmohar upazila of Pabna. Like her, 33 children waiting for ICU beds at RMCH died between 11 and 22 March. As of Wednesday morning, 38 children were still on the waiting list for ICU beds.

Nahid, the child of Sahid, a resident of Terokhadia area in Rajshahi city, died at the hospital on 13 March. His father said his son died three days after physicians advised ICU care. Despite efforts during those three days, he could not get his son admitted to the ICU.