All Jamaat-Shibir accused acquitted in BCL activist Faruk murder case

All accused in the case filed over the killing of Rajshahi University Chhatra League activist Faruk Hossain have been acquitted from charges.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court judge Zulfiqar Ullah passed the verdict.

The accused in the case includes the then central amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Matiur Rahman Nizami, secretary general Shaheed Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, nayeb-e-amir Delwar Hossain Sayeedi and the then amir of Rajshahi city unit Ataur Rahman and 110 others.

Confirming the verdict, Ali Ashraf Masum, the public prosecutor at Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, said that the court acquitted all as the allegations against the accused were not proven beyond doubt based on the evidence.

Of the 114 accused in the case, nine have already passed away, and 105 are alive. Twenty-five accused were present at the time of the verdict, while the rest were absent.