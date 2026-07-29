Allocation at whim, full payment for half-done work

He said, "To be honest, the project was taken under that name with the intention of establishing the school. But when that was no longer possible, I personally used the money to buy various sports equipment, which I later distributed among other schools."

Asked whether, under the relevant PIC rules, a UNO is allowed to purchase furniture and toys, Masud Rana replied, "What I meant was that I was shown the products when they were purchased."

Under the ADP for the 2024–25 fiscal year, a total of Tk 220.38 million was allocated across Jamalpur's seven upazilas—Sadar, Melandah, Islampur, Dewanganj, Bakshiganj, Madarganj and Sarishabari. Against this allocation, 538 development projects (government-funded development works are locally referred to as "projects") were undertaken.

Of these, 259 were implemented through tenders, while the remaining 279 were carried out by the respective upazila administrations through PICs without inviting tenders. The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) supervised these development projects. The interim government was in power at the time.

This Prothom Alo correspondent visited 80 of the 538 development projects that were officially reported as completed in Jamalpur. The field visits were conducted between 15 May and 30 June, covering nearly 15 per cent of all development projects.

The projects reviewed involved allocations ranging from Tk 100,000 to Tk 3 million. Some were implemented through PICs, while others were carried out by contractors following a tender process.

Prothom Alo's visits and investigation found no trace of 42 development projects. Another 38 projects had not yet been fully completed. Some had been partially implemented, some were only half finished, while work remained incomplete in others. Despite this, the full allocations were withdrawn after the projects were shown as completed on paper.

The officials who served as UNOs while these government-funded development projects were being implemented across Jamalpur's seven upazilas were all transferred on the same day—26 November 2025.

Prothom Alo spoke to six of them. They claimed that no irregularities had occurred during their tenure and said the projects had been supervised by upazila engineers of the Local Government Division.

Regarding the matter, Rozdid Ahmed, executive engineer of the LGED in Jamalpur, told Prothom Alo that development funds are allocated directly to the upazila parishads.

The chairmen of the upazila parishads and the UNOs are responsible for the allocation and implementation of the projects, while LGED engineers only provide supervision and technical support. Even so, he said, if allegations are made against anyone, they will be investigated and necessary action will be taken.