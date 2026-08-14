Five workers die of gas poisoning at Sitakunda ship-breaking yard

Five workers have died from toxic gas exposure inside a scrap vessel at a shipbreaking yard in Bhatiari, Sitakunda, Chattogram.

The incident occurred around 9am today at Ferdous Steel, a shipbreaking yard in the Station Road area of Bhatiari union.

The names and identities of four of the five deceased workers have been confirmed. They are Sani Jaldas (22), Palash Jaldas (27) and two brothers Mansur Ali (40) and Nasir Uddin (38). All of them are residents of the Bhatiari area. At least three other workers have also fallen ill in the incident.