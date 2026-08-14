Five workers die of gas poisoning at Sitakunda ship-breaking yard
Five workers have died from toxic gas exposure inside a scrap vessel at a shipbreaking yard in Bhatiari, Sitakunda, Chattogram.
The incident occurred around 9am today at Ferdous Steel, a shipbreaking yard in the Station Road area of Bhatiari union.
The names and identities of four of the five deceased workers have been confirmed. They are Sani Jaldas (22), Palash Jaldas (27) and two brothers Mansur Ali (40) and Nasir Uddin (38). All of them are residents of the Bhatiari area. At least three other workers have also fallen ill in the incident.
Local fishermen said that the intensity of the gas smell emanating from inside the factory was so high that fishermen returning from catching hilsa in the sea could not enter the canal adjacent to the factory. They had to take their boats to the shore from at least half a kilometre away.
A local resident, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said people suddenly began screaming from inside the yard. When locals went there, they saw some workers being taken to hospital in vehicles.
Afterward, as rumours spread that several people were lying dead inside the ship, angry locals entered the factory and vandalized it. Police came and brought the situation under control.
Another resident told Prothom Alo that two of their boats were returning from the sea after fishing for hilsa. However, they were unable to approach the coast because of the strong smell of gas.
Ferdous Steel owner Md Mohiuddin told Prothom Alo over the phone that he was outside the factory. He said he had learned from workers at the yard that six to eight workers had been exposed to toxic gas after carelessly working inside the vessel.
Among them, four to five have died, and about three have been injured. He will know the details upon going to the factory.
Nurul Alam, in-charge of the police outpost at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, confirmed the deaths of five workers.
He said six people had been brought to the hospital from the shipbreaking yard, adding that physicians on duty declared five of them dead.