Youth dies from electrocution in Dhaka

The incident took place at around 12:00 PM on Sunday while he was cleaning a water tank at Gudara Ghat area in Badda. He received severe shock injuries as he touched an electric wire during his cleaning work.
Alamin was rescued in critical condition and was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the duty doctor pronounced him dead at around 2:00 PM.
Contacted, inspector Bachhu Miah, in-charge of DMCH Police Camp, said the body was kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy. The concerned police station has been informed.
Mohammad Yasin, a co- worker of the deceased Alamin, said that he along with Alamin and Sumon were electrocuted while brushing the walls of a water tank at a house of Badda Gudara Ghat Road No. 6. The doctor declared Alamin dead after he was brought to the emergency department of the medical college hospital.