Youth held for ‘raping’ sixth grader in Rangpur

Police early Sunday arrested a youth as he allegedly raped a sixth grader in Ghulai area of Badarganj in Rangpur.
The arrestee was identified as Rayhan Haque, 26, son of Haniful Haque.
Officer-in-charge of Badarganj Police Station Habibur Rahman Hawladar said the victim’s family was a tenant of Rayhan’s house in Ghulai area.
Rayhan raped the girl when she was alone in the house on Saturday night, he said.
Later, the victim’s father filed a case with Badarganj Police Station over the matter, he added.
The girl has been sent to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital for a medical test, the OC said.