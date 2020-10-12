Youth held for ‘raping’ sixth grader in Rangpur

Prothom Alo English Desk
NGO worker ‘gang-raped’ in Bagerhat
NGO worker ‘gang-raped’ in BagerhatProthom Alo illustration

Police early Sunday arrested a youth as he allegedly raped a sixth grader in Ghulai area of Badarganj in Rangpur.

The arrestee was identified as Rayhan Haque, 26, son of Haniful Haque.

Officer-in-charge of Badarganj Police Station Habibur Rahman Hawladar said the victim’s family was a tenant of Rayhan’s house in Ghulai area.

Advertisement

Rayhan raped the girl when she was alone in the house on Saturday night, he said.

Later, the victim’s father filed a case with Badarganj Police Station over the matter, he added.

The girl has been sent to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital for a medical test, the OC said.

More News

Journalist hacked dead in Narayanganj

Narayanganj

Tanchangya man shot dead in Rangamati

Tanchangya man shot dead in Rangamati

Journalist arrested for 'defamatory Facebook post' on PM

Journalist arrested for 'defamatory Facebook post' on PM

Youth killed in Chandpur municipality election violence

Youth killed in Chandpur municipality election violence