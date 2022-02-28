Youth 'kills self' after 'killing' his lover

Abdullah Al Harun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Raozan police station, said Joy and Anwesha had an affair. On Sunday, Joy called Anwesha to his uncle's abandoned house in the village around 9:00pm after hearing that she is going to marry off another person.
He first strangled Anwesha and then slit her throat to confirm her death and later committed suicide by hanging himself. On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) morgue for autopsy, added the OC.