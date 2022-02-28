Youth 'kills self' after 'killing' his lover

A youth has allegedly committed suicide after 'killing' his lover at Pahartoli in Raozan upazila in Chattogram, police said, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Joy Barua, 26, son of Nilendu Barua of Mohamuni village of the union and Anwesha Chowdhury, 19, daughter of Ranjit Chowdhury of the same village.