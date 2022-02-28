Local News

Youth 'kills self' after 'killing' his lover

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A youth has allegedly committed suicide after 'killing' his lover at Pahartoli in Raozan upazila in Chattogram, police said, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Joy Barua, 26, son of Nilendu Barua of Mohamuni village of the union and Anwesha Chowdhury, 19, daughter of Ranjit Chowdhury of the same village.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Abdullah Al Harun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Raozan police station, said Joy and Anwesha had an affair. On Sunday, Joy called Anwesha to his uncle's abandoned house in the village around 9:00pm after hearing that she is going to marry off another person.

Advertisement

He first strangled Anwesha and then slit her throat to confirm her death and later committed suicide by hanging himself. On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) morgue for autopsy, added the OC.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement