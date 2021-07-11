Local News

Youth reportedly commits suicide after losing job

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rajshahi
A 26-year-old man, who lost his job at a factory in the capital due to Covid-induced lockdown, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room early hours of Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased is Khokon Hossain, a resident of Bashbari village of Puthia in Rajshahi. Family and police suspect that losing job during the restrictions pushes him to commit suicide.

On Sunday morning, family found Khokon's door shut and there was no response to their calls from inside. His father found him hanging as he looked through a window. Later the family broke into his room and recovered the body.

It is learnt that Khokon worked in a factory in Dhaka and returned home after losing his job during the restrictions. After he lost his job, his wife left him over a family dispute.

Khokon's father said he was frustrated for all these matters and might have committed suicide for the situation. The couple has a child too, he said.

Officer-in-charge Suhrawardy Hossain said it was suspected to be a case of suicide but the body was not sent for autopsy as per wishes of the family. However, an unnatural death case was filed, he said.

