Youth reportedly commits suicide after losing job

On Sunday morning, family found Khokon's door shut and there was no response to their calls from inside. His father found him hanging as he looked through a window. Later the family broke into his room and recovered the body.
It is learnt that Khokon worked in a factory in Dhaka and returned home after losing his job during the restrictions. After he lost his job, his wife left him over a family dispute.
Khokon's father said he was frustrated for all these matters and might have committed suicide for the situation. The couple has a child too, he said.
Officer-in-charge Suhrawardy Hossain said it was suspected to be a case of suicide but the body was not sent for autopsy as per wishes of the family. However, an unnatural death case was filed, he said.