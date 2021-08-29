Local News

Youth's body found floating in Karnaphuli river

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The floating body of a youth was recovered from the Fishery Ghat area of Karnaphuli river in Chattogram on Saturday, reports UNB.

He was identified as Fayaz Noor, 21, from the NID card found in his shirt pocket.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Patharghata ward councillor Pulak Khastgir told UNB that some fishermen first spotted the body floating in the river and recovered it with the help of locals and river police.

He also informed that the parents of the youth had been informed after confirming his identity with the help of a national identity (NID) card found with the body.

Advertisement

Sadarghat river police officer in-charge (OC) ABM Mizanur Rahman confirmed the information to UNB.

He further added that the body has already been handed over to the family of the deceased.

However, the reason behind the death couldn’t be known immediately.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement