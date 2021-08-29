Youth's body found floating in Karnaphuli river

Patharghata ward councillor Pulak Khastgir told UNB that some fishermen first spotted the body floating in the river and recovered it with the help of locals and river police.
He also informed that the parents of the youth had been informed after confirming his identity with the help of a national identity (NID) card found with the body.
Sadarghat river police officer in-charge (OC) ABM Mizanur Rahman confirmed the information to UNB.
He further added that the body has already been handed over to the family of the deceased.
However, the reason behind the death couldn’t be known immediately.