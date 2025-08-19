Female student stabs school teacher for 'previous enmity' in Rajshahi

A 10th grade female student in Rajshahi has stabbed a teacher from her previous school.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened around 1:45 pm in the Sapura area of the city on Tuesday. It is believed that she carried out the attack in resentment over issuing a transfer certificate from the school.

The injured teacher was identified as Maruf Karakhi, 34, an assistant teacher of Bangla at the Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College. He sustained injuries on his neck and hands.

The accused student, 16, has been handed over to her family. She studied up to class eight at Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College. In 2023, she was given a transfer certificate from the school for what was described as ‘unruly behaviour.’ She is now a student of class ten at another school.