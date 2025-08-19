Female student stabs school teacher for 'previous enmity' in Rajshahi
A 10th grade female student in Rajshahi has stabbed a teacher from her previous school.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The incident happened around 1:45 pm in the Sapura area of the city on Tuesday. It is believed that she carried out the attack in resentment over issuing a transfer certificate from the school.
The injured teacher was identified as Maruf Karakhi, 34, an assistant teacher of Bangla at the Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College. He sustained injuries on his neck and hands.
The accused student, 16, has been handed over to her family. She studied up to class eight at Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College. In 2023, she was given a transfer certificate from the school for what was described as ‘unruly behaviour.’ She is now a student of class ten at another school.
An official of Rajshahi Cantonment Public School said the student was angry with teachers and staff for issuing the TC. The attack could have targeted anyone, not just teacher Maruf Karkhi, the official added.
He said the student was waiting on the road in front of the school around noon. As school ended, teacher Maruf Karkhi was returning home on his scooter. At that point, the girl shouted “help, help”. Thinking she was in trouble, the teacher got off his scooter and approached her.
As soon as the teacher got closer, the girl tried to stab him in the throat.
The teacher tried to save him with his bare hands; as a result, he sustained injuries to his hand and neck.
Later, local residents restrained the student and informed the school. The school authorities took the teacher to Rajshahi Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where he received three stitches. He was later escorted home.
The official added that the student’s guardian was called and informed about the incident. Following this, three staff members from Cantonment Public School and College accompanied the guardian and student home. No legal action has been taken so far. A video of the incident shows the student using abusive language.
Regarding the matter, principal lieutenant colonel Naeem Abdullah’s public relations officer, Abdur Rouf Hossain, said the principal would not comment to the media.
Mostaq Ahmed, the officer-in-charge of Boalia police station in the city, stated that the school authorities have not filed any complaint with the police.