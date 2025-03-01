Fuel prices to remain unchanged in March
The prices of fuel in Bangladesh will remain unchanged inn March 2025, as per the latest directive from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.
Despite fluctuations in the global market, the government has decided to maintain the existing pricing structure to ensure a stable and affordable supply of fuel for consumers.
Under the current pricing framework, the retail prices per litre will continue as follows:
Diesel: Tk 105.00
Kerosene: Tk 105.00
Octane: Tk 126.00
Petrol: Tk 122.00
The pricing system, based on an automated formula that aligns domestic fuel rates with global trends, aims to provide a fair and sustainable price adjustment mechanism.
But for this month, authorities have chosen to keep the prices unchanged to avoid economic disruptions.
This decision follows a broader government policy of balancing consumer affordability with global market realities while ensuring energy security in the country.