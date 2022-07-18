Teacher murder: Scenario at Ashulia college now

In a visit to the Chitrashail area on Sunday, it was found that teens are no more wandering around the streets as the police patrolling has increased in the area. They would question anyone who seems to be a suspect. No one has filed any complaint of misdemeanors against the teens recently.
Selim Mia, a local resident, told Prothom Alo that the teens of the area would usually crowd the salons and tea stalls from the morning to evening. But they are seen no more.
Haji Yunus Ali School and College’s principal Saiful Hasan told Prothom Alo that situation improved after police patrolling increased in the area.
Savar upazila Nagorik Committee’s president Rafiqul Islam Molla told Prothom Alo that the murdered teacher was made the chief of disciplinary committee of the institute. He was beaten in broad daylight for discharging his duties. It is unacceptable that not even his colleagues spoke up.
He said the teachers cannot shun the responsibility of the murder. Ashulia police station’s officer-in-charge SM Kamruzzaman told Prothom Alo that a team of police is regularly being deployed in the area and they are questioning anyone suspicious and handed over to their guardians with strong directions.
He said the youth, who killed the teacher, and his father gave confessional statements before the court. Chargesheet would be submitted in the case soon, he added.
Meanwhile, the college’s principal Saiful Hasan said slain teacher’s mother would be given Tk 100,000 this week and the authorities would provide her a monthly amount for livelihood.
Class X student Ashraful Islam Jitu, 19, beat the teacher Utpal Kumar with cricket stump on 25 June during a cricket match at the college. The teacher later succumbed to his injuries. Allegations of various misdeeds of the teen gang in the area surfaced after the incident. Ashraful allegedly controlled such a teen gang.
Locals of the area were in apprehension despite arrest of the accused and his father.