Teacher murder: Scenario at Ashulia college now

“I came to college without any sort of problem. I did not come across anyone who can disturb us. Many would loiter around in the college area but I’m not seeing them anymore,” Sumaiya Akter, a student of Savar Chitrashail area’s Haji Yunus Ali School and College, said.

Utpal Kumar Sarker, 35, a teacher of the college, was beaten to death by a class X student on 25 June.

Many students of the institution and locals echoed Sumaiya saying the situation has improved after the death of the teacher. Many locals expressed their concern regarding teen gang culture of the area following the death of the teacher.

A student name Jesmin Akter said, “There doesn’t seem any trouble in going to and from the college. Everything seems okay now.”