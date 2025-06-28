Natore
Minor boy held for killing friend after dispute over watching TikTok
The police have detained a 12-year-old boy in connection with the murder of his friend Minhaj Hossain, a child from Baraigram upazila in Natore.
According to police, the detained boy confessed that he killed Minhaj by hitting him on the head with a brick after being denied the chance to watch TikTok videos on a mobile phone.
The missing phone was later recovered from the detained boy’s possession, while he was taken to the police custody on Friday afternoon, the law enforcement agency added.
According to police sources, Minhaj Hossain, 10, the only son of expatriate Milon Hossain from Mahishbhanga village, went out with his bicycle on Thursday afternoon and never returned. Around 10:30 pm, the blood-soaked body and the bicycle were found beside a highway in the area. However, his mobile phone remained missing.
The deceased’s father filed a case with the Barigram police station. Using technology, the police tracked down the missing mobile phone and found it with the detained boy. The child was taken to the police station and questioned in the presence of the upazila probation officer.
During questioning, the boy admitted that he was riding on the same bicycle with Minhaj that afternoon. At one point, he asked to watch TikTok videos on Minhaj’s phone but was refused. An argument and physical scuffle ensued, during which the boy struck Minhaj on the head with a brick, killing him instantly. He then dumped the body in a crop field beside the highway and left the scene.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Baraigram upazila social services officer Rezaul Karim, who is acting as the probation officer, confirmed that the police questioned the child in his presence.
He further said all rights and protections under the children act-2013 were ensured for the detained child.
He, however, declined to disclose details of the child’s statement without court approval.
Baraigram police station officer-in-charge (OC) Golam Sarwar Hossain said that preparations were underway to present the child before court.