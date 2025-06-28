Minor boy held for killing friend after dispute over watching TikTok

The police have detained a 12-year-old boy in connection with the murder of his friend Minhaj Hossain, a child from Baraigram upazila in Natore.

According to police, the detained boy confessed that he killed Minhaj by hitting him on the head with a brick after being denied the chance to watch TikTok videos on a mobile phone.

The missing phone was later recovered from the detained boy’s possession, while he was taken to the police custody on Friday afternoon, the law enforcement agency added.