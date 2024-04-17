Eleven die as truck hits vehicles at toll plaza in Jhalakathi
At least 11 people have died and 25 suffered injuries in a massive road-accident at the toll plaza of Gabkhan bridge in Jhalakathi on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place at around 1:30 pm when a cement-laden truck lost control and hit a number of vehicles that were waiting at the toll plaza of the bridge before running off the road.
A private car fell trapped under the truck and its all seven passengers, including a child, died on the spot. Besides, four passengers of a battery-run easybike lost their lives after it was hit by the truck.
Afruzul Haque, superintendent of police in Jhalakathi, confirmed the deaths to Prothom Alo.
According to witnesses and the police, multiple vehicles, including the private car and the easybike, were waiting at the toll plaza to pay their tolls when the truck hit them from behind, broke the barrier, and went off the road.