Mother faints on hearing sons are ill, unaware all 4 have died

Throughout the day, men and women of all ages, including relatives, stood outside the boundary wall of the two-storey house. They remained outside offering condolences, but no one was allowed inside. The reason is that Khadija Begum, the mother of the four expatriate brothers, still does not know that none of her sons are alive anymore.

She only knows that they are ill. Hearing that alone caused her to collapse into bed. Fearing that she would not be able to bear the news of their deaths, her only surviving son, Mohammad Enam, 32, locked the gate of the house.

On Wednesday night, shortly before the accident, the eldest brother Muhammad Rashed called his mother from Oman and asked for her prayers. At the time, Rashed and his three brothers were travelling by car to a hospital.