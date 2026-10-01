An ancient trading hub in the heart of Chalan Beel

“I lived in Krishnanagar for eleven and a half months of the year in my childhood and in Haripur for fifteen days. But we brought Haripur with us, along with its mental atmosphere.”

Pramatha Chaudhuri, one of the towering figures of Bengali literature and a pioneer of the colloquial style of prose, recalled his ancestral home in Haripur in these words in his autobiography.

On 9 September, as I entered Chatmohar upazila in Pabna, I caught what seemed like a real-life reflection of that fascination.

Pramatha Chaudhuri’s ancestral home stands not far from the market. The area was once one of the more prosperous zamindari estates in the region.

The splendour that captivated him and found its way into his writings may have faded somewhat with the passage of time, but the aura of its historic grandeur remains intact.

If one looks at a map of Pabna district, the settlement that stands out in the northwestern corner for its historical and economic significance is Chatmohar. Located along the edge of the greater Chalan Beel and on the banks of what was once the mighty Baral River, this place is more than an ordinary upazila.

It is almost a living museum of centuries of trade, literature and riverine civilisation. And at the very heart of this long history, Chatmohar’s ‘Old Market’ continues to thrive.

Large cargo launches and merchant sailing boats once anchored at the river port. Today, silt has accumulated in the river and brick-and-concrete buildings have risen along its banks. Yet the familiar bustle of Chatmohar Old Market, the calls of traders and the traces of the grandeur hidden in its century-old buildings have not disappeared.