Italy expat discovers ‘wife’ he married over phone is actually a young man

About six months ago, Italy-based expatriate Khorshed Ali, 48, became acquainted on Facebook with a woman named Sumaiya. After exchanging messages on Messenger app, they decided to get married. At one point, they completed the marriage over the phone. Later, when Khorshed wanted to see her face on a video call, Sumaiya repeatedly avoided appearing, citing various excuses.

At noon on Wednesday, when Khorshed made a video call to Sumaiya, it was answered by Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lalpur Police Station in Natore. The OC told Khorshed that the person he had married believing her to be a woman was actually not a woman. He was a young man named Shanto Ali. Speaking in a feminine voice, he had allegedly deceived Khorshed Ali and taken money from him for months.

Khorshed claimed that over the past few months since the marriage, the young man had taken more than Tk 300,000 from him for living expenses and various other purposes. Whenever Khorshed asked to see Sumaiya’s face on a video call, the purported wife would say that the phone’s front camera was not working. She also kept herself hidden at different times, giving various excuses.