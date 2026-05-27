Where are the sources of income of Patwary, Sarjis, and Nahid—Rashed asks

BNP leader Rashed Khan alleged that National Citizen Party (NCP) mainly relies on extortion as its primary source of income.

He raised the allegation at a press conference held at his political office in Kaliganj, Jhenaidah, on Wednesday.

Rashed Khan said, “Anee Bhai (Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee) is offering a sacrificial animal for Eid, and you are questioning that. But you are renting an office in Rupayan and paying thousands of taka in rent, where are you getting that money from? Nasiruddin Patwary moves around in cars and travels with a protocol team. Where does he get that money from? Where are the sources of income of Sarjis Alam and Nahid Islam?”