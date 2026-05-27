Where are the sources of income of Patwary, Sarjis, and Nahid—Rashed asks
BNP leader Rashed Khan alleged that National Citizen Party (NCP) mainly relies on extortion as its primary source of income.
He raised the allegation at a press conference held at his political office in Kaliganj, Jhenaidah, on Wednesday.
Rashed Khan said, “Anee Bhai (Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee) is offering a sacrificial animal for Eid, and you are questioning that. But you are renting an office in Rupayan and paying thousands of taka in rent, where are you getting that money from? Nasiruddin Patwary moves around in cars and travels with a protocol team. Where does he get that money from? Where are the sources of income of Sarjis Alam and Nahid Islam?”
Criticising NCP leaders, Rashed Khan said that BNP or Jamaat-e-Islami had no role in the US trade agreement, and the NCP facilitated the agreement.
Commenting on NCP’s chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Rashed Khan—who resigned from Gono Odhikar Parishad and joined BNP—said, “Forgetting political etiquette, Nasiruddin Patwary is speaking rudely, in an uncouth manner. During his visit to Jhenaidah, he brought armed cadres with him. No one from Chhatra Dal attacked him. Wherever Nasiruddin Patwary goes in the country, he will face further harassment. Not BNP, but common people will deal with Nasiruddin Patwary.”
At the press conference, Rashed Khan criticised Jamaat saying, “Jamaat will never come to power in the country. They are a force opposed to Bangladesh’s independence. Jamaat has always acted as an accomplice of undemocratic and authoritarian governments. Today they are threatening to topple a BNP government. Jamaat and NCP have started conspiring together. The people of the country will no longer accept this ill force.”