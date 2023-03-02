Local News

UNO accused of slapping, harassing former upazila vice-chairman

Prothom Alo English Desk
Fakirhat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Bagherhat district was accused of slapping and harassing a former vice-chairman of Fakirhat Upazila Parishad on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The victim--Md Mizanur Rahman--was taken to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex with serious injuries in his eyes and ears at first. Later, the physicians on duty there referred him to Khulna Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

However, UNO Md Monowar Hossain denied the allegations.

Rahman was the vice-chairman of Fakirhat upazila parishad twice. He is also a former organising secretary of Fakirhat upazila Awami League and a member of district Awami League.

Rahman said: “I was going to my cattle farm on my motorcycle when it collided slightly with UNO’s car. Following some altercation with the driver over the incident, the UNO came out from the car and slapped me on the road.”

“He even forcefully took me to his car and harassed me inside,” the former vice-chairman added.

Local politicians and residents expressed their anger and demanded strict punishment of the UNO.

Bagerhat’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Azizur Rahman said there was a misunderstanding between the former upazila vice-chairman and the UNO.

Upazila Parishad chairman has been assigned to resolve the matter, the DC said.

