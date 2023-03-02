UNO accused of slapping, harassing former upazila vice-chairman

Rahman was the vice-chairman of Fakirhat upazila parishad twice. He is also a former organising secretary of Fakirhat upazila Awami League and a member of district Awami League.

Rahman said: “I was going to my cattle farm on my motorcycle when it collided slightly with UNO’s car. Following some altercation with the driver over the incident, the UNO came out from the car and slapped me on the road.”

“He even forcefully took me to his car and harassed me inside,” the former vice-chairman added.