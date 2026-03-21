Eid congregation in Chattogram: Politicians from different parties stand shoulder to shoulder
The principal congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr in the port city of Chattogram was held at the Jamiatul Falah National Mosque grounds, where politicians from across the political spectrum joined the devotees, standing in a single row in a display of unity. After the prayers, they exchanged eid greetings with embraces.
The first congregation took place at 8:00 am on Saturday, led by the mosque’s khatib, Hazratul Allama Syed Abu Taleb Mohammad Alauddin Al Qaderi.
The second congregation followed at 8:45 am, with the mosque’s senior pesh imam, Hafez Maulana Mohammad Ahmadul Haque Al Qaderi, leading the prayers. The events were organised under the supervision of the Chattogram City Corporation.
From early morning, large numbers of devotees began gathering in and around the mosque premises. Many attended with their families and children.
At the appointed times, the Eid prayers were offered in congregation, drawing people from all walks of life—politicians, businesspeople, teachers and ordinary citizens—who stood side by side, setting aside differences of class and status.
After the prayers, a special supplication was offered, seeking peace, prosperity and well-being for the nation and the wider Muslim ummah.
Among those attending the first congregation were former minister Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin, former city mayor and Jatiya Party leader Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury, incumbent mayor and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Shahadat Hossain, members of parliament Ershad Ullah, Abu Sufian and Saeed Al Noman, city BNP leader Abul Hashem Bakkar, Jatiya Party leader Solaiman Alam Seth, and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shamsuzzaman Helali.
Mayor Shahadat Hossain said the spirit of harmony in society must be preserved, expressing hope that collective efforts would help overcome hardship, poverty and inequality, and build a prosperous Bangladesh.
MP Saeed Al Noman, son of the late Abdullah Al Noman, remarked that eid carries a responsibility for public representatives to share joy with all, adding that not everyone may experience the day equally and expressing a hope that future eids would bring equal happiness to every household.
Devotees also shared their reflections. Mohammad Saiful Islam, a resident of the Panchlaish area, said he tries each year to attend the main congregation at Jamiatul Falah, noting the unique feeling of praying alongside such a large gathering.
Md Nayeem Hossain, who came from Chawkbazar, described the morning as joyful, with the post-prayer embraces and greetings enhancing the festive spirit.
Security arrangements were put in place by law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of devotees and smooth traffic movement. Following the prayers, attendees returned to their homes to celebrate eid with their families.
According to the city corporation, around 20,000 worshippers attended the two main congregations. A large pandal covering approximately 65,000 square feet was set up for the occasion, complete with carpeting.
In anticipation of possible rain, overhead tarpaulins were installed. Additional arrangements included around 250 fans, adequate lighting, 50 microphones and CCTV surveillance. Three entry gates were designated to facilitate orderly access.
Separate eid congregations were also held across the city, including at the Chattogram City Corporation Shahi Jame Mosque at Laldighi Maidan and several other venues under municipal supervision. Additionally, a congregation organised by the district administration took place at the gymnasium ground of the district stadium at 8:30 am.