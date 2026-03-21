Eid congregation in Chattogram: Politicians from different parties stand shoulder to shoulder

The principal congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr in the port city of Chattogram was held at the Jamiatul Falah National Mosque grounds, where politicians from across the political spectrum joined the devotees, standing in a single row in a display of unity. After the prayers, they exchanged eid greetings with embraces.

The first congregation took place at 8:00 am on Saturday, led by the mosque’s khatib, Hazratul Allama Syed Abu Taleb Mohammad Alauddin Al Qaderi.

The second congregation followed at 8:45 am, with the mosque’s senior pesh imam, Hafez Maulana Mohammad Ahmadul Haque Al Qaderi, leading the prayers. The events were organised under the supervision of the Chattogram City Corporation.