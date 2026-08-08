Six metal objects marked ‘Mine 1967’ found while digging in Meherpur

Six metal objects were found while digging the ground after clearing bushes from an abandoned plot of land in Gangni upazila of Meherpur. Several of the objects appeared to be box-shaped. The words ‘Mine 1967’ were written on the objects.

After receiving information about the discovery on Saturday afternoon, police cordoned off the site. The objects are suspected to be explosive devices.

According to local residents and police sources, Nuruzzaman Kalu of Betbaria village in the upazila has been clearing bushes from his abandoned land to build a house there. While workers were digging the ground, at least six metal objects emerged when they struck the ground with spades.