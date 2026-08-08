Six metal objects marked ‘Mine 1967’ found while digging in Meherpur
Six metal objects were found while digging the ground after clearing bushes from an abandoned plot of land in Gangni upazila of Meherpur. Several of the objects appeared to be box-shaped. The words ‘Mine 1967’ were written on the objects.
After receiving information about the discovery on Saturday afternoon, police cordoned off the site. The objects are suspected to be explosive devices.
According to local residents and police sources, Nuruzzaman Kalu of Betbaria village in the upazila has been clearing bushes from his abandoned land to build a house there. While workers were digging the ground, at least six metal objects emerged when they struck the ground with spades.
Six mine-like objects had been found at the site. The area remains under police control for security reasons. The objects bear the inscription ‘PDFGL 63, Lot 37, Mine 1967’. It is suspected that they date back to the 1971 Liberation War. The bomb disposal unit has been informed.Shimul Kumar Das, inspector (investigation), Gangni Police Station
The workers spotted the objects and informed the landowner, Kalu, who then notified Gangni police station. Several police officers from a nearby outpost quickly arrived and cordoned off the area. As news of the discovery spread, curious people gathered around the site. Additional police have been deployed there.
Nuruzzaman Kalu told Prothom Alo, “The area behind my house had been abandoned for a long time. I am clearing the bushes and building a house there. Construction workers were working at the site when they spotted the metal objects. We then informed the police.”
Gangni police said it had not yet been confirmed whether the mine-like objects were active or inactive. To avoid any risk, local residents have been instructed to remain at a safe distance from the site.
Confirming the incident, Gangni police station Inspector (Investigation) Shimul Kumar Das said six mine-like objects had been found at the site. The area remains under police control for security reasons.
The police officer added that the objects bear the inscription ‘PDFGL 63, Lot 37, Mine 1967’. It is suspected that they date back to the 1971 Liberation War. The bomb disposal unit has been informed.