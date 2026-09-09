More land, less fertiliser: Distribution problems and lack of coordination in Rowmari

As there has been no flooding this year, the area under rice cultivation in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram has increased by 1,625 hectares. However, fertiliser allocations have not increased accordingly. Supply, meanwhile, remains below demand.

Fertiliser allocations are also determined on a union-by-union basis without taking into account the number of farmers. In addition, there is a lack of coordination among the administration, fertiliser dealers and retailers over distribution. These factors have led to a fertiliser shortage in the upazila.

Farmers were already frustrated because they were unable to obtain fertiliser on time and in the quantities they needed from government-designated sales points. It was largely this frustration that led to Monday morning’s incident at Bandaber Bazar, where farmers broke through the fence and door of the warehouse of Mita Hasan Enterprise and took fertiliser.

Local farmers said dealers’ sales points are not open every day. As the outlets open after several days’ intervals, large numbers of farmers gather at the same time to collect fertiliser. They further said the main reason behind Monday’s incident was the failure to obtain fertiliser despite waiting for a long time.