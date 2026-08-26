Fertiliser shortage at dealers, higher retail prices

Ismail Hossain has cultivated Aman paddy on two bighas of land this year. He also has a mango orchard on another bigha. He was applying fertiliser to his paddy field on Tuesday afternoon. Altogether, he needed two sacks of two sacks of DAP (diammonium phosphate) and two sacks of MOP (muriate of potash) and urea.

Asked how much he had received, the farmer from Haripur village in Paba upazila of Rajshahi said, “Consider it half.”

Saying that he had to buy fertiliser at a higher price, Ismail Hossain said he went to the dealer and returned home empty-handed on the first day after being at the back of the queue. He went again the following day and received a small amount. Forced to turn to a retail shop, he bought a 50kg sack of DAP for Tk 1,750. Its government-fixed price is Tk 1,050. This fertiliser is not available at all at some shops.