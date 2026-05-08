‘Missile’-shaped flash of light seen in Cox’s Bazar sky

Regarding the matter, assistant meteorologist at the Cox’s Bazar office of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, M Abdul Hannan, said comments had been sought from meteorologists in Dhaka by sending them the video and photos of the light seen from Laboni Point in Cox’s Bazar. They said it was not a meteorological phenomenon.

When asked about the matter, Cox’s Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police (crime and operations) Md Wahidur Rahman said he did not know the details of the missile-shaped flash of light seen moving over the Bay of Bengal.

He said it appeared to be a missile based on what he had seen on social media, but he did not know why it was launched or who had launched it.