Votes not rigged, results stolen shamelessly

Votes have not been rigged in this constituency, results were stolen shamelessly. Voters have voted for me spontaneously. But so-called educated officials have changed the results in a moment as they feel belittled to address an uneducated boy like me as 'sir'. Results of polling stations were supposed to be provided to my election agents but the results of a number of polling stations were not given. While announcing results at a temporary control room of the election commission at Nandigram upazila of 49 polling stations, results of 1 to 39 polling stations were announced center-wise. When the victory of 'ektara' was certain, declaration of results were suspended all of a sudden. After sometime, JSD candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen was declared winner showing higher number of votes of electoral symbol 'torch' instead of declaring centre-wise results of 10 polling stations. What is the reason behind not declaring center-wise results of 10 polling stations? 28 votes were cast in a polling station, but additional numbers were shown while counting. 307 votes were cast in favour of 'ektara' in another polling station, but the number was shown seven during counting. I have called all election agents. I will file a writ with the High Court with all information and proof. An injustice has been done with me, I will prove that to the people.