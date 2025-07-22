Dhaka plane crash: Pilot Towkir laid to rest

Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar of the 35 squadron, who died in Monday's plane crash in Dhaka, was laid to eternal rest at Sapura graveyard in Rajshahi on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, his body was flown from Dhaka to Rajshahi after a funeral parade and namaz-e-janaza in Dhaka. The second namaz-e-janaza was held at Rajshahi Stadium, where a large number of people, including service personnel, administrative and police officials, relatives of Towkir, and political leaders were present.