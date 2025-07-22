Dhaka plane crash: Pilot Towkir laid to rest
Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar of the 35 squadron, who died in Monday's plane crash in Dhaka, was laid to eternal rest at Sapura graveyard in Rajshahi on Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier, his body was flown from Dhaka to Rajshahi after a funeral parade and namaz-e-janaza in Dhaka. The second namaz-e-janaza was held at Rajshahi Stadium, where a large number of people, including service personnel, administrative and police officials, relatives of Towkir, and political leaders were present.
The plane crash, which involved a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet, occurred in Milestone School and College at Uttara, Dhaka.
Earlier, a sombre atmosphere engulfed the city of Rajshahi as news of the young pilot's death spread. From early morning, relatives and well-wishers have been gathering at the pilot’s residence to offer condolences.
His family members, including his parents, sister, and other relatives, were flown to Rajshahi by the Air Force.
Towkir’s family resides in the Upashahar area of Rajshahi, specifically in Sector 3, House No, 223, called “Ashroy”.
Towkir reportedly completed his first 100 hours of flight training on PT-6 aircraft during his cadet years. He later served with the 15th Squadron, logging approximately 60 hours of flight time, before joining the 35th Squadron.
Meanwhile, Rajshahi University authorities held a Ghaibana namaz-e-janaza in front of its central mosque in memory of pilot Towkir and the deceased students of Milestone School and College.