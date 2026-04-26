Woman teacher who was beaten with shoes in Rajshahi suspended

Aleya Khatun, the woman teacher who was beaten with shoes at Daokandi Government College in Durgapur upazila of Rajshahi, has been suspended.

The directive was issued today, Sunday, after Muhammad Asaduzzaman, director of the Rajshahi region of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, visited the college.

Aleya Khatun and the college principal, Abdur Razzaque, have also been instructed to submit written explanations over the incident within 24 hours.

According to local sources, organisers of a tafsir mahfil visited Daokandi Government College at around 11:00 am last Thursday. They were local leaders and activists of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). At one stage during an argument, Aleya Khatun allegedly slapped two of them.