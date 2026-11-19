Mozammel Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish police station, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday night that unidentified individuals had set fire to an abandoned room on the ground floor of the house.

OC Mozammel said police regularly patrolled the area surrounding the house. Noticing the fire in the abandoned room on the ground floor, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and subsequently extinguished it. Police are investigating who was responsible for the incident, he added.

In response to a question, the OC said no one lived on the ground floor of the building, which had been left unused. The families of Professor Muhammad Yunus’s two brothers live on the second and third floors.

Police security around the house has been strengthened since the incident, the police officer said.