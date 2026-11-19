Fire set to Professor Yunus’s ancestral home in Chattogram
Amid acts of sabotage by leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities in the country have been banned, in different parts of the country, a fire was set to the ancestral home of Professor Muhammad Yunus, former chief adviser to the interim government, in Chattogram city.
The fire was started at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday at the house in the city’s Panchlaish area.
Mozammel Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish police station, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday night that unidentified individuals had set fire to an abandoned room on the ground floor of the house.
OC Mozammel said police regularly patrolled the area surrounding the house. Noticing the fire in the abandoned room on the ground floor, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and subsequently extinguished it. Police are investigating who was responsible for the incident, he added.
In response to a question, the OC said no one lived on the ground floor of the building, which had been left unused. The families of Professor Muhammad Yunus’s two brothers live on the second and third floors.
Police security around the house has been strengthened since the incident, the police officer said.
A few days ago, miscreants set fire to two branches of Grameen Bank in Anwara and Satkania in Chattogram.
Professor Yunus’s original ancestral home is in Bathua village in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram. His father was a businessperson. It was in connection with his father’s business that the family built the house in Panchlaish in Chattogram city. Professor Yunus spent his childhood and adolescence there.
In addition, Grameen Bank offices in several other parts of the country have recently been set on fire.
The issue was raised by a journalist during a briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York last Monday.
In response, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said all acts of violence should be thoroughly investigated by the national authorities in Bangladesh.
He also said protesters had the right to demonstrate peacefully, but such demonstrations must remain peaceful.