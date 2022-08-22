Local News

Khulna fuel traders, tank-lorry owners go on strike

Prothom Alo English Desk
Tank lorries remain idle on the street during the strike of fuel traders and tank lorry-owners in Khulna.
Tank lorries remain idle on the street during the strike of fuel traders and tank lorry-owners in Khulna. Saddam Hossain

Fuel traders and tank-lorry owners went on a 12-hour strike on Monday morning in 15 districts of Khulna division to press home their three-point demand, reports UNB.

Their demands include raising the commission on fuel sale and readjusting transport fare following the latest hike in fuel prices.

The strike started at 6.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, said Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Fuel Distributors Association’s Khulna Divisional Committee.

Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association have stopped collection of fuel from Padma, Meghna and Jamuna depots.

Murad Hossain added the strike includes stopping fuel collection from the depots of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. However, fuel sale from petrol pumps is continuing, he added.

The government hiked the prices of fuel oil by a big margin on last 5 August.

Diesel prices were increased by Tk 34 to Tk 114 per litre, octane by Tk 46 to Tk 135 per litre and petrol by Tk 44 to Tk 130 a litre. Recently, the government also embarked on rationing of power to tackle the ongoing energy crisis in the country.

