Khulna fuel traders, tank-lorry owners go on strike

The strike started at 6.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, said Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Fuel Distributors Association’s Khulna Divisional Committee.
Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association have stopped collection of fuel from Padma, Meghna and Jamuna depots.
Murad Hossain added the strike includes stopping fuel collection from the depots of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. However, fuel sale from petrol pumps is continuing, he added.
The government hiked the prices of fuel oil by a big margin on last 5 August.
Diesel prices were increased by Tk 34 to Tk 114 per litre, octane by Tk 46 to Tk 135 per litre and petrol by Tk 44 to Tk 130 a litre. Recently, the government also embarked on rationing of power to tackle the ongoing energy crisis in the country.