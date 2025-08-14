Online gambling dispute: Teen stabs young man to death in Bogura

Meanwhile, police detained a 16-year-old boy, who works at a local shop, for his alleged involvement in the killing.

According to police and local sources, Russell Ahmed and the boy had an ongoing dispute over money from online gambling. On Wednesday night, the boy went to Russell’s house and woke him from sleep. They then exchanged heated arguments over the money. At one point, the boy stabbed Russell. Family members rescued him and took him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.