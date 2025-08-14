Online gambling dispute: Teen stabs young man to death in Bogura
A teenage boy allegedly stabbed a young man to death following a dispute over financial transactions related to online gambling.
The victim was identified as Russell Ahmed, 28, and the incident occurred around 11:45 pm on Wednesday in the Chak Sartaj Sultanpur area of Sadar Upazila.
Meanwhile, police detained a 16-year-old boy, who works at a local shop, for his alleged involvement in the killing.
According to police and local sources, Russell Ahmed and the boy had an ongoing dispute over money from online gambling. On Wednesday night, the boy went to Russell’s house and woke him from sleep. They then exchanged heated arguments over the money. At one point, the boy stabbed Russell. Family members rescued him and took him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
Bogura Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Hasan Basir confirmed the incident.
He said a teenage boy had been detained in connection with the case. Preparations are underway to file a murder case at the police station. The body has been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College for autopsy, he added.