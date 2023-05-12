Residents leave St. Martin’s Island as Mocha sparks panic

Cyclone Mocha has intensified into a very severe cyclone and is expected to make landfall on Teknaf and St. Martin’s Island on Sunday noon, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It has created panic among the residents of St. Martin's Island, and many of them are leaving the island on trawlers and speed boats to take shelter in Teknaf, which is 34 kilometers away.

More than 500 people, mostly women and children, have taken shelter in Teknaf until Friday afternoon.