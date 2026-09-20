OC withdrawn after dining at Awami League supporter’s home

The officer-in-charge (OC) of a police station attended a feast at the home of a businessman who supports the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned. Following criticism on social media over the incident, the OC was withdrawn from the police station.

The incident took place at Senbag police station in Noakhali. Yesterday, Saturday evening, OC Md Abdur Rahim Sarkar was withdrawn from the station and attached to the district police lines. Inspector (Investigation) Hazrat Ali Milon was given charge as the new OC.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) of Noakhali, Ahmed Peyar, confirmed the matter. He said Abdur Rahim Sarkar was withdrawn over the incident of going to someone’s home for a meal.