OC withdrawn after dining at Awami League supporter’s home
The officer-in-charge (OC) of a police station attended a feast at the home of a businessman who supports the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned. Following criticism on social media over the incident, the OC was withdrawn from the police station.
The incident took place at Senbag police station in Noakhali. Yesterday, Saturday evening, OC Md Abdur Rahim Sarkar was withdrawn from the station and attached to the district police lines. Inspector (Investigation) Hazrat Ali Milon was given charge as the new OC.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) of Noakhali, Ahmed Peyar, confirmed the matter. He said Abdur Rahim Sarkar was withdrawn over the incident of going to someone’s home for a meal.
According to district police sources, a few days ago Abdur Rahim Sarkar attended a feast at the home of Md Shahjahan Khokon, a C&F agent and Awami League supporter from Bataniya village in Senbag upazila. The incident drew criticism on social media.
Meanwhile, on Friday night, leaders and activists of Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, held a procession in the Bottola Bazar area of Kabilpur union in the upazila.
Following the procession, Noakhali Superintendent of Police NM Nasir Uddin ordered the withdrawal of Senbagh police station OC Abdur Rahim Sarkar and his attachment to the district police lines.
Hazrat Ali Milon, inspector (Investigation) at Senbag police station who took charge as the new OC after Abdur Rahim Sarkar’s withdrawal, told Prothom Alo, “I saw on Facebook that he had attended a meal at a businessman’s home. He handed over charge to me last night and left.”