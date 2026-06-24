PM Tarique Rahman joins WEF annual meet in Dalian city
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday joined the plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Dalian, a port city in Liaoning province in China as an invited guest.
The plenary session titled “Innovating at Scale” began at the Dalian International Conference Centre in the city at 9:00 am (local time), according to Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon.
President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Alois Zwingli delivered the opening speech at the session.
The session was also attended by Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spaji? and Guinean Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah.
On the sidelines of the session, the Prime Minister discussed strengthening bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest with heads of government from different countries of the world. World leaders took part in a photo session between the sessions.
Giving details, the Prime Minister’s Addition Press Secretary said, on the sideline of the session, the PM talked to the world leaders attending the conference.
The Chinese investors and top business leaders participating in the event got a comprehensive idea about the investment environment, policy benefits and future prospects of Bangladesh.
The conference is being presided over by Alois Zwingli, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum.
This is Tarique Rahman’s first participation in the World Economic Forum after assuming office as the Prime Minister.
Dalian is a city in China’s Liaoning Province, which is known as a business hub in Northeast Asia.
Earlier, WEF President and CEO Alois Zwinggi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday.
During the meeting at the Dalian International Conference Centre, various issues related to mutual interest were discussed.
Referring to renewable energy, Tarique Rahman said tax benefits have been given to solar power generation and a target has been set to meet 20 per cent of the country’s total electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030.
In response, Alois Zwinggi said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s experience and initiatives in combating climate change can make a significant contribution to the global arena.
He also commented that Bangladesh’s climate resilience and sustainable development activities will increase the interest of international investors and financing organisations.
He assured Bangladesh of serious consideration of the issues raised and pledged continued cooperation on behalf of the World Economic Forum.
Alois Zwinggi invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to participate in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to be held in Davos, Switzerland.