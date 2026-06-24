PM Tarique Rahman joins WEF annual meet in Dalian city

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday joined the plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Dalian, a port city in Liaoning province in China as an invited guest.

The plenary session titled “Innovating at Scale” began at the Dalian International Conference Centre in the city at 9:00 am (local time), according to Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon.

President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Alois Zwingli delivered the opening speech at the session.