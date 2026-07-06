Saudi Crown Prince invites PM Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Jafar H Bin Abiyah handed over the invitation letter to the prime minister during a courtesy call at the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat around 9:40am.
“The Saudi Crown Prince has also expressed interest in visiting Bangladesh,” Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir said at a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He said the timing of the Prime Minister’s visit will be finalised through discussions between the two governments.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Saudi Deputy Ambassador Ibrahim Abdullah were also present.