Leave to appeal hearing on oath of 290 MPs begin

The court, however, has adjourned the hearing until Sunday at the appeal of the defence lawyer Mahbub Uddin Khokon seeking some time for preparation.

Additional attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed represented the state in the court.

Supreme Court lawyer Taherul Islam filed the writ petition challenging the legality of taking oath of 290 MPs who were elected in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election and staying in the post on 20 January, 2019. It was claimed in the writ that that MPs elected in the 11th parliament polls took charge through swearing in before the tenure of 10th parliament ended.

The High Court on 18 February that year rejected the writ outright. Taherul Islam submitted a leave appeal plea against the order that year.