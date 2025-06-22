First batch of Bangladeshis to return home from Iran next week: Foreign ministry

“In view of the ongoing war situation in Iran, the Bangladesh government has started the necessary procedures to bring back all Bangladeshi nationals residing there who wish to return,” read the statement.

“This repatriation process will be carried out with the support of neighboring countries of Iran.”

The ministry expressed hope that the repatriation process for the remaining Bangladeshis would be completed in phases and said coordination is underway with the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment to facilitate the returns.

In the statement, the foreign ministry urged all Bangladeshi nationals in Iran who are interested in returning home to register with the Bangladesh Embassy in Tehran by providing their names, addresses, and other necessary information.