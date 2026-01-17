Media convention to be held in Dhaka today

In recent times, democratic values and Bangladesh as a whole have been repeatedly affected by organised violence (mob violence).

Such attacks on freedom of expression and democratic principles are unprecedented.

Journalists will present their views with the aim of safeguarding the democratic environment and independence of the media, ensuring the safety of journalists and upholding the professional dignity and rights of media workers.

All members of NOAB and the Editors Council, along with representatives of the Association of Television Channel Owners, the Broadcast Journalist Centre, the National Press Club, the Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union, the Dhaka Journalists Union, the Dhaka Reporters Unity, the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, the Economic Reporters Forum, the Photojournalists Association, the Crime Reporters Association, as well as leaders of various other journalists organisations and journalists and editors–publishers working outside Dhaka, have been invited to attend the assembly.

Invited media representatives and columnists will participate in this programme, which aims to stand united in support of responsible and courageous journalism.