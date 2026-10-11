Bangladesh minister skips BIMSTEC's home ministers' meeting in Delhi

Nearly three decades after its inception, home ministers of the seven-nation Bay of Bengal regional bloc, BIMSTEC, are set to hold their first-ever meeting in New Delhi next Tuesday.

However, Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed will not be attending.

A Bangladesh delegation led by the Senior Secretary of the Home Ministry, Monzur Morshed Chowdhury, will participate in his place.

BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo over the phone from Delhi on Sunday.

He stated that, excluding Bangladesh, the home ministers and state ministers of the other six member countries will participate in the meeting.

A day prior to the ministerial meeting, on 12 October, senior officials from the home ministries of the member states will sit for discussions for the first time.

Regarding the Bangladesh home minister's decision not to travel to Delhi, several senior government officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the decision was made in the context of the ongoing strain in bilateral relations with India.