3 more die of dengue, 900 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Three more dengue patients died in 24 hours until Tuesday morning, raising this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 99, reports UNB.

During this period, 900 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deaths, one each was reported from Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram divisions.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division stands at 56, in Chattogram division at 35 and in Khulna at two while it remained static in Barishal division at five and in Mymensingh at one.

Of the new patients, 528 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 372 outside it.

Some 3,227 dengue patients, including 2,148 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The directorate has recorded 26,938 dengue cases and 23,612 recoveries so far this year.

