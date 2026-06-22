All the way from Argentina to Dhaka to see the football craze
Bangladesh and Argentina are separated by nearly 17,000 kilometres. They speak different languages, embrace different cultures, and possess distinct histories.
Yet football has built an invisible bridge between the two nations, so powerful that Argentine flags fly from rooftops across Dhaka.
Seeking to understand the source of this affection and to experience the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup more closely, Argentine public figure Dan Lande, widely known as Rulo, has travelled to Bangladesh.
Dan Lande is an Argentine travel writer, content creator and cultural ambassador. He and his team arrived in Dhaka on Sunday morning. Later that evening, they visited the offices of Prothom Alo.
During the visit, they were accompanied by Argentina’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Marcelo Carlos Cesa.
They toured the Prothom Alo office and exchanged greetings with members of staff. The delegation is scheduled to remain in Bangladesh until 29 June.
The Embassy of Argentina in Dhaka stated that the visit aims to further strengthen the friendship and cultural ties between the people of the two countries in connection with the FIFA World Cup 2026.
During their stay, the delegation plans to visit various parts of the country, including Dhaka, spend time with football supporters, observe public enthusiasm surrounding the World Cup, and gain a deeper understanding of Bangladesh’s social and cultural realities.
According to a press release issued by the embassy, Dan Lande is accompanied by Argentine creative professionals Manuel Javier Esquera Ramon, Martin de Escalada, Martina Joye Gondel and Santiago Conde.
During their stay, the delegation plans to visit various parts of the country, including Dhaka, spend time with football supporters, observe public enthusiasm surrounding the World Cup, and gain a deeper understanding of Bangladesh’s social and cultural realities
The visit also serves as a gesture of appreciation from the Argentine people towards football supporters in Bangladesh.
After arriving in Bangladesh, Dan Lande expressed his astonishment at the passion displayed by Argentine supporters in the country.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that he had come to express gratitude for the love and support shown by the people of Bangladesh. In his words, “Bangladesh deserves recognition for this affection.”
Since landing in Dhaka, Lande has been impressed by the hospitality extended to him. While travelling from the airport into the city, he was astonished to see Argentine flags flying from the rooftops of numerous buildings.
Lande remarked that even the people of Argentina cannot fully imagine the depth of emotion Bangladeshis feel towards their country.
The relationship between Bangladesh and Argentina, forged through a shared passion for football, now extends beyond emotional support for sporting teams.
Reflecting on the current World Cup, he said that he dreams of experiencing the tournament atmosphere in Bangladesh rather than in the United States, Mexico or Canada.
According to the schedule, Lande and his team will visit the historic lanes of Old Dhaka, the Dhaka University area, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, Aminbazar and several locations in Munshiganj.
They will engage with football supporter groups in these areas and spend time with local residents.
The delegation is also scheduled to participate in various events on 24 June marking the birthday of Argentine football star Lionel Messi.
During their visit, on the World Cup match days of 22 and 28 June, Dan Lande and his team will watch the matches on large screens alongside Bangladeshi football supporters and observe the crowds and celebrations surrounding the games.
Dan Lande first gained recognition in Bangladesh during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. At that time, he launched a social media campaign in Argentina expressing support for the Bangladesh national cricket team.
The initiative added a new dimension to the mutual interest and friendship between the people of the two countries.
The relationship between Bangladesh and Argentina, forged through a shared passion for football, now extends beyond emotional support for sporting teams.
The Embassy of Argentina in Dhaka believes that this warm people-to-people connection could create new opportunities in culture, tourism, trade and sports diplomacy in the future.