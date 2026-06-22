All the way from Argentina to Dhaka to see the football craze

Bangladesh and Argentina are separated by nearly 17,000 kilometres. They speak different languages, embrace different cultures, and possess distinct histories.

Yet football has built an invisible bridge between the two nations, so powerful that Argentine flags fly from rooftops across Dhaka.

Seeking to understand the source of this affection and to experience the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup more closely, Argentine public figure Dan Lande, widely known as Rulo, has travelled to Bangladesh.

Dan Lande is an Argentine travel writer, content creator and cultural ambassador. He and his team arrived in Dhaka on Sunday morning. Later that evening, they visited the offices of Prothom Alo.

During the visit, they were accompanied by Argentina’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Marcelo Carlos Cesa.

They toured the Prothom Alo office and exchanged greetings with members of staff. The delegation is scheduled to remain in Bangladesh until 29 June.