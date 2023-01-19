2nd phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins Friday

The second phase of Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslims, will begin on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the city, tomorrow.

The Ijtema will begin with 'Aam Bayan' (general sermons) by noted Islamic scholars after Fazr prayers and will end with Akheri Munajat (final prayers) on 22 January.

The government has taken adequate security measures ahead of the 2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema.