Former IGP Benazir Ahmed arrested in Dubai
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has been arrested in Dubai by local authorities.
According to relevant sources, he was detained with the assistance of Interpol in connection with a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Police Headquarters spokesperson and Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Shahadat Hossain confirmed the information to Prothom Alo today, Sunday.
The official said Benazir Ahmed had been arrested through Interpol’s cooperation in relation to an ACC case. The relevant authorities informed the Bangladesh side of the arrest through a letter dated 12 June.
However, it was not immediately clear which specific case led to his arrest, what the next legal steps would be, or whether any initiative had been taken to bring him back to Bangladesh. Further details were not available at the time of reporting.