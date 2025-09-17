Touhid clarifies Bangladesh’s UNGA bid, condemns Israeli strike on Qatar

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today reaffirmed that Bangladesh had announced its candidacy for the presidency of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) four years ago, dismissing reports that framed the race as a face-off with Palestine.

Speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Touhid said a Dhaka-based newspaper had reported that Bangladesh would compete with Palestine for the UNGA presidency.

“The newspaper wrote that Bangladesh is facing Palestine. But the headline should have been that Palestine is facing Bangladesh, because we had announced our candidacy four years earlier,” he clarified.