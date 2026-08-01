India parliamentary report recommends rebuilding ties with Bangladesh

Describing Bangladesh as "extremely important" within the framework of India's foreign policy, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs of the India’s Lok Sabha (lower house) has advised the Indian government to rebuild relations with Bangladesh's new government.

It has recommended that India continue to support a democratic, stable, peaceful, people-centric and inclusive Bangladesh. The committee has also stressed the importance of advancing bilateral ties on the basis of the spirit of 1971 and mutual respect.

Last year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs submitted a report on the future of India-Bangladesh relations. The report contained several recommendations aimed at strengthening bilateral ties after reviewing all aspects of the relationship.

The central government has since informed the committee in detail of the measures it has taken in line with those recommendations. Those updates were incorporated into a comprehensive report tabled in the Lok Sabha last Thursday. It is in that report that the committee recommended rebuilding relations with Bangladesh's new government.